Lower Paxton Township Police Officer assists elderly man, finishes shoveling his driveway

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A Lower Paxton Police Officer helped an elderly man out last week, assisting him in snow shoveling after the man had injured himself.

On February 8, police and EMS were dispatched to a call for a victim that suffered injuries from a fall.

Upon arrival, police found that a 91-year-old male had fallen and injured his hip while shoveling snow from his driveway.

The officer helped assist the patient into the ambulance for transport to the hospital before grabbing the shovel and completing clearing the driveway.

This was only discovered after the man’s wife contacted news organizations, as no other officers were at the scene.