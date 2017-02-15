Mild again Wednesday, but breezy with plenty of clouds

TURNING COLDER: A shot of cold air approaches for the middle of the week. It’s not as cold to start Wednesday, with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to middle 30s. A system crosses through, and it could bring a few rain or snow showers near daybreak. The best chance is to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. The afternoon is still a bit on the mild side for this time of year. It’s mostly cloudy, and the breezes kick up too. Some flurries are possible too, especially northwest of Harrisburg. An isolated snow squall can’t be ruled out. Reading are in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures fall into the 20s tonight, and with a bit of a breeze remaining, expect wind chill values in the teens at times. The cold air is settled in by Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and readings in the lower to middle 30s. It’s breezy with more flurries. The cold air is only here for a short stay. Temperatures begin moderating Friday. There’s partly cloudy skies, and readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MUCH MILDER WEEKEND: A nice warm up is coming for the weekend! There’s partly cloudy skies Saturday, with readings well into the 50s. In fact, it looks like middle to upper 50s, and perhaps even a 60 degree reading or two. Sunday’s numbers are even higher, and well above seasonable average high temperatures for this time of year. Readings in the 60s are more widespread. There’s some passing clouds, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern is expected to hold strong through next week. Monday is dry and sun filled. Though mild, it’s not as warm. Highs fall back into the 50s. Tuesday brings the chance for a few showers. Temperatures are a bit cooler, but still in the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!