One person displaced in Ephrata apartment building fire

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa.– One person is displaced after an apartment fire broke out Wednesday morning.

On February 15 at approximately 1:55 a.m., emergency personnel from Ephrata responded to 25 Cloister Ave. for an apartment building fire.

Residents from the 12-unit building were evacuated, and the fire was contained to one unit.

The resident of that unit has been displaced and is now being assisted by the Red Cross. All other residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was extinguished.

After an investigation, the fire was deemed accidental in nature, and was caused by the unsupervised burning of candles.