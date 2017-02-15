× Police find 139 bags of heroin in Lancaster woman’s car

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Feb. 14 police pulled over a red Ford Escape in the 200 block of E. Filbert St. for several traffic violations. The driver, Charissa Carman, was found to be wanted on an outstanding narcotics warrant through the Manheim Twp. Police Department.

Carman, 22-years-old, was arrested and searched. According to police, they found 139 bags of heroin, and $585.00. She was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Carman was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.