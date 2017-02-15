× Police investigating attempted child luring

MANHEIM, Pa.– Police are seeking information on an attempted child luring that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

A high school aged girl told police she was in the first block of W. Ferdinand Street between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on February 14, when she was approached by a man inside a dark-colored Jeep Patriot.

The man did not get out of the vehicle, but demanded the girl get into it.

The girl told the man she was calling police and walked away. The man proceeded to drive away, turning south off W. Ferdinand St. and onto S. Charlotte St.

The suspect is described as being 20-25 years old with a medium complexion. He had side burns and a “chin-strap” style beard with no mustache. He also sported the “buzzcut” style haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481 and ask to speak with Detective Yarnell and Detective Kiesel.