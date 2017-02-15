× Poll: Do you think a formal investigation of Michael Flynn should be launched?

Differing stories of who knew what, and when, are emerging in the Michael Flynn resignation controversy. President Donald Trump said he asked Flynn, his former national security adviser, to resign amidst rumors that he broke a federal law when he spoke to a Russian envoy.

Accusations that Flynn discussed US sanctions during pre-inauguration phone calls with the Kremlin’s man in Washington, Sergey Kislyak, is what’s in question. Trump was reportedly told on January 26, more than two weeks ago, that the Justice Department had concerns about Flynn’s conduct.

A White House source, CNN reported, said Vice President Mike Pence was not informed at the same time as Trump.

“It’s not that he was being left out. It was a legal review,” the source said.

White House counsel Donald McGahn, CNN explained, found that Flynn did not break the law in his conversations with the Russian envoy. If Flynn had discussed detailed policy with the Russian, he could have theoretically infringed the Logan Act, which prevents private citizens negotiating with foreign governments over their disputes with the United States.

Do you think a formal investigation of Michael Flynn should be launched?