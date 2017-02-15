× Simone Biles: ‘I hear my name all the time now’

She was the talk of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games but even Simone Biles is getting slightly sick of the sound of her own name.

After an Olympic debut that saw the American gymnast return home with five medals, including four golds, Biles has become a sporting superstar.

But, speaking Tuesday after being named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year in Monaco, the 19-year-old joked her celebrity status does come with some drawbacks.

“I just hear my name all the time now,” she told CNN’s Amanda Davies on the red carpet, “and I’m just like ‘come on, can I change my name now?!'”

As well as Biles, Usain Bolt, who was named Sportsman of the Year, and Comeback of the Year winner Michael Phelps were also in attendance at the annual event.

Despite sharing top billing with such Olympic legends, Biles tries to keep herself grounded.

“I still don’t recognize myself like that because if I do I feel I might stop working as hard as I do,” she said. “It’s just like a mind game in my head.”

Biles is taking a hard-earned break from her sport before getting back to the serious business of training later this year.

Much of the talk before and during the Rio Games centered on whether Biles could complete a clean sweep of the five events in which she was competing.

A slip on the beam meant she had to settle for a bronze to go with her four gold medals but Biles insists there is no lingering disappointment.

“Even to walk away with a medal on beam with the error I did means a lot to me,” she added. “So I really do feel good about my performances.”