Suspects on the run after home invasion in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police are searching for suspects that broke into a home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call that two men had broken into a residence on the 400 block of S. 13th Street around 10:30 p.m.

The two victims inside the home said that both suspects had a gun, but managed to get out of the house. They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the two suspects remained inside the home, and Pennlive is reporting that officers used blow horns and sirens to try and coax the men out.

By the time police backup arrived and they entered the home, the suspects had already fled the scene.