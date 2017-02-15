× Thousands affected by York County power outages, Central York High School dismissed students

Met-Ed confirmed Wednesday, thousands of York County residents were without power.

Central York School District posted on its website that students were being dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Other businesses, like the York Galleria, were affected for only 10 minutes until power was restored.

According to a Met-Ed spokesperson, a 115 kilovolt transmission line tripped at 9:49 a.m., which resulted in outages to several Met-Ed substations in the York County area. Approximately, 6,000 customers were affected. Service was restored to about 3,200 customers at 10:06 a.m.

The remaining 2,800 customers, Met-Ed reported, should have service restored shortly. The cause has not yet been determined.

Developing story.