White privilege is the topic of discussion in Lancaster County

Posted 7:54 PM, February 15, 2017, by

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - At Elizabethtown College the College Democrats are asking people to participate in a "Personality Identity Campaign". Through the campaign people are asked to wear a white puzzle piece pin and ask themselves," how does race affect my life, directly and indirectly". The idea is to create a discussion about white privilege.