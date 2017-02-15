ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - At Elizabethtown College the College Democrats are asking people to participate in a "Personality Identity Campaign". Through the campaign people are asked to wear a white puzzle piece pin and ask themselves," how does race affect my life, directly and indirectly". The idea is to create a discussion about white privilege.
White privilege is the topic of discussion in Lancaster County
