York fugitive captured after jumping out of 2nd floor window at local motel

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Fugitive Kahlic Cross was captured at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Econo Lodge Motel at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. Cross was wanted for offenses related to Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Felony Trespass. Additional charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault and Attempted Escape have also been filed.

Cross jumped out of a 2nd story window, then jumped into a waiting vehicle to escape capture, then attempted to run over officers with that vehicle. No officers were injured. Two others were also arrested in connection with their assistance in Cross’ attempted escape, Mikeya Thompson–Tyler and Luz Incle. All three are awaiting arraignment.

The arrest was coordinated with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Pennsylvania State Police, York County Sheriff’s Department and the York City Police Department.