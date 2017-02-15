× York woman arrested with possession of 139 bags of heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. – A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a York County woman on drug charges. Just before 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) assisted by a Street Operations Group (SOG) detail, stopped a red Ford Escape in the 200 block of E. Filbert Street for a series of traffic violations. The driver, 22 year old Charissa Carman, of the 3400 block of Eastern Boulevard, was found to be wanted on an outstanding narcotics warrant through Manheim Township Police Department.

Carman was arrested and searched. Officers discovered and seized 139 bags of heroin, with a street value of $1,300.00 and $585 in cash.

Charges against Carman include Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.