11 pounds of ecstasy recovered during traffic stop on Interstate 81

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after police seized 11 pounds of ecstasy during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Jessie Hall, 28, and Arron Berhow, 35 are facing charges after the February 15 traffic stop.

At approximately 10 a.m., police traveling southbound on I-81 noticed a silver Honda Odyssey with Massachusetts registration. After running it through their system, police found that the registration for this vehicle had been revoked for insurance cancellation.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, police noticed a vacuum sealed box in the back seat. After being denied consent to search the vehicle, police used a K-9 unit (SPDD Zigi) to inspect the car.

During a search of the outside of the vehicle, Zigi alerted officers to open the driver’s side window. Zigi proceeded to jump through the car and indicated that there was something worth attention in the rear passenger seat area.

Police proceeded to search the interior of the vehicle, and found five vacuum sealed bags from the factory floor compartment.

After a TruNarc test, police were able to identify the substance in the packages as MDMA, or ecstasy.

Now, Hall and Berhow will face charges.