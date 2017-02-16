7 arrested in Carlisle heroin bust

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Carlisle police announced Thursday seven men were arrested and over $33,000 worth of heroin seized in connection to heroin trafficking in Cumberland County.

Police arrested Tyfeek Carter, of Philadelphia; Quasim Presley, of Philadelphia; Thomas Beal, of Philadelphia; Reginald Brown, of Philadelphia; Alex Nelms, of Carlisle; Christopher Weiss, of Carlisle; and Gerald Anderson III, of Harrisburg.

All seven men are charged with possession with intent to deliver and/or manufacture a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Presley, Beal, Nelms and Anderson are also charged with conspiracy.

Carlisle Police Department launched an investigation into heroin distribution in the borough, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

Carlisle Police say they have seen a steady rise in the use and distribution of heroin within the borough as well as the surrounding communities. Heroin related deaths are on the rise and the quality of life of residents in the drug infected communities is suffering, according to police.

Investigators were able to establish that the heroin coming into the Carlisle area is primarily making its way west from Philadelphia. As the investigation developed, police discovered numerous people from Philadelphia were trafficking large amounts of heroin into local hotels for distribution throughout the Carlisle community. Police say local drug dealers began bringing heroin back from Philadelphia and other area cities.

Authorities say other arrests are pending and the investigation into heroin trafficking continues.