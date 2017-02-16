Cold for Thursday before significant warming through the weekend

BRIEF COLD SHOT OF AIR: The coldest day of the week has arrived, and the breezes remain in place. Temperatures begin in the 20s to lower 30s Thursday morning, and with that bit of a breeze remaining, expect wind chill values in the teens at times. Skies are partly sunny for the afternoon, readings in the lower to middle 30s. It’s breezy with more flurries. Wind chill values feel like the 20s during the afternoon. The cold air is only here for a short stay. Temperatures begin moderating Friday. There’s partly cloudy skies, and readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s after a frigid start. Wind are quiet, so wind chill factor is not much of a concern.

MUCH MILDER WEEKEND: A nice warm up is coming for the weekend! There’s partly cloudy skies Saturday, with readings well into the 50s. In fact, it looks like middle to upper 50s, and perhaps even a 60 degree reading or two. Sunday’s numbers are even higher, and well above seasonable average high temperatures for this time of year. Readings in the 60s are more widespread. There’s some passing clouds, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern is expected to hold strong through next week. Monday is dry and sun filled. Though mild, it’s not as warm. Highs fall back into the 50s. Tuesday brings a small chance for a few showers, but there’s indication that timing could hold off more into Wednesday. Temperatures are a bit cooler, but still in the 50s. Wednesday sees partly sunny skies, and the mild stretch continues. Readings are in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!