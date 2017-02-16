× Denver woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor theft by deception charges

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Denver woman has plead guilty to misdemeanor theft by deception charges.

Tammie Sensenig, 44, of the 800 block of N. 4th Street in Denver, was charged with identity theft and theft by deception after she opened several fraudulent accounts and loans in a relative’s name, beginning in August 2015.

The total amount of the fraud was approximately $70,300.

On February 14, Sensenig appeared in court. At that time, it was revealed that she had repaid all of the credit card accounts and had the loan information consolidated in her name.

With the consent of the victim, Sensenig plead guilty to misdemeanor theft by deception and was sentenced to pay the associated fines and costs.