Dry, mild and sunny for the weekend

JUST ONE MORE COOL DAY: We see much more sun to finish out the work week as the winds die down. Winds die down as well compared to today. We start off with lows in the upper teens and low 20s and reach the low to mid 40s with a light northwesterly wind. If that wind switches even the slightest bit out of the south west, a few spots may hit the upper 40s or a stray 50.

LOTS OF SUNSHINE FOR THE WEEKEND: Winds look to definitely switch to out of the southwest by Saturday, bringing much warmer temperatures on the way. We’ll be way above where we should be for this time of year this weekend with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s area-wide both days. A few clouds may give a few shadows throughout the day, but we remain mostly sunny.

STAYING MILD AND DRY: We trade in the 60s for mid-to-upper 50s for the rest of the 7-Day Forecast, about 15-20 degrees higher than where we should be for mid February! Clouds move in and cool us down just a bit Tuesday which may bring the chance of an isolated shower, but the chance looks low as of right now. We stay in the mid-to-upper 50s finishing out the 7-Day.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long