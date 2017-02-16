× Grand jury indicts Hershey man on federal fraud charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Michael J. Jackson, 57, of Hershey, was indicted on Wednesday, February 15, by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg on Wire Fraud, Bankruptcy Fraud, False Bankruptcy Oaths and Claims, and Aggravated Identity Theft charges.

The indictment was unsealed today following Jackson’s initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab. Jackson was ordered detained pending his detention hearing scheduled for Friday, February 17.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that Jackson perpetrated a scheme to defraud his creditors, the Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and his wife between 2009 and 2017, by filing seven Chapter 13 and 11 bankruptcy petitions, five of which were filed under Jackson’s name and two of which were filed under his wife’s name without her knowledge, information or consent. The indictment also alleges the petitions contained false information regarding Jackson’s income, his assets, and his employment, and were merely filed in order to postpone a Sheriff’s Sale of his Hershey residence. If convicted of Wire Fraud, Jackson faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. In addition Bankruptcy Fraud and False Statements in Bankruptcy matters both carry a five-year statutory maximum.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Offices of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kim Douglas Daniel is prosecuting the case.