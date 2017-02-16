× Harrisburg teen struck on Market Street, hospitalized

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A 15 year old Harrisburg juvenile is hospitalized after he struck by a vehicle on the 2200 block of Market Street late Thursday afternoon. It happen at about 4:03 p.m. When police arrived on the scene they found the juvenile unconscious, and bleeding from his head laying on the sidewalk.

An EMS crew arrived and took him immediately Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on his condition. The driver of the striking remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. According to a preliminary investigation the juvenile may have run out into traffic.