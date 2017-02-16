× Man grabs employment counselor’s butt charged with indecent assault

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police charge 22 year old Karon Lemar Long with Indecent Assault after he grabs a woman’s butt against her will. The incident happen on Monday, February 13 on the 4400 block of North Front Street.

Long while meeting with an employment counselor attempted to touch the counselors thigh and was told by the counselor to not touch her. Long then grabbed the counselors right buttock without permission.