Manheim Township police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investing a car crash that left one woman dead on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was pulled over on the side of Route 283 westbound when her vehicle was struck from behind by another car. Both drivers and a passenger of the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the second car later died from her injuries. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.