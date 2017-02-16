× Northeastern and Central York advance to York-Adams Championship

RED LION, YORK COUNTY – They are rivals that split their regular season series on the basketball court. The grudge match between Northeastern and Central York occurs in the York-Adams Championship game Friday Night at York College.

The Bobcats and Panthers earned a place in the finals with victories in the semifinals at Red Lion. Northeastern was pushed to the brink by a tough York Catholic team before prevailing 69-66.

Central York allowed 30 points to Eli Brooks but a suffocating defense kept the rest of Spring Grove’s team to a mere 15 points in the Panthers 53-45 win.

You can see FOX43’s coverage of the York-Adams Semifinals right here: