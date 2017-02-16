‘Totes of Hope’ program needs donations for homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The American Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania needs donations for their annual 'Totes of Hope' program.

The American Red Cross is collecting personal care items to fill backpacks for homeless veterans. The program runs through the end of February.

The organization is hoping to fill 400 bags but they still need a lot of donations.

Items needed include: socks (men’s size 9-11); rain ponchos; fleece lap blankets; flashlight/batteries; pocket mirror; decks of cards; puzzle books; pens/notepads; sewing kits; safety pins; adhesive bandages; triple antibiotic ointment; hydrocortisone cream; cotton swabs; lip balm; toothbrushes (toothbrush cover); toothpaste; dental floss; mouthwash (small bottle); deodorant; bars of soap; body wash; lotion (small bottle); disposable razors; shaving cream; combs/brushes; pocket tissues (no boxes); hand sanitizer (travel size); nail clippers; sturdy backpack (at least 17” deep and dark color); and notes of thanks.

Personal care items will be accepted at Red Cross offices throughout Central PA. Monetary donations are also being accepted at the Red Cross Office in Harrisburg, 1804 North 6th St.