Warm weather could impact the Lititz Fire and Ice Festival

LITITZ, Pa. – The twelfth annual Fire and Ice Festival kicks off Friday night in Lititz Springs Park. In years past it has been very cold; this year, on Saturday, it is expected to be spring like. The ice carving crew says the ice will be okay. People are advised to attend sooner rather than later.

“The best time to see them are Friday and Saturday. By Sunday/ Monday they will be melting for sure. It’s art and they are basically going back to their natural state of water,” said Dawn Rissmiller, Fire and Ice organizer.