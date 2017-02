President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, and is expected to announce his new nominee for U.S. Labor Secretary.

His former nominee, Andrew Puzder, CEO of the company that owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food chains, faced fierce opposition mostly from Democrats in part related to his position on labor issues as well as the fact that he employed an undocumented immigrant housekeeper, CNN reported.

Puzder withdrew Wednesday as Trump’s choice for labor secretary.