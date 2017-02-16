× York man arrested just hours after bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Police in York County make a quick arrest following a Thursday afternoon bank robbery. At approximately 2:12 p.m. York Area Regional Police were dispatched to the Fulton Bank branch at 2057 South Queen Street in York Township for a bank robbery.

A male suspect entered the bank and demanded money and said that he had a weapon. Investigators, with the assistance of York City Police and Vice and Narcotics, identified Jeremy Alvalrado of York, who was taken into custody less than 3 hours later.