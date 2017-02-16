× York man failed to register as sex offender under Megan’s Law

YORK, Pa. – A 40 year old York man who failed to register as sex offender under Megan’s Law is arrested by U.S. Marshals. Kevin Sterling Walker was convicted on September 3, 2004 of Sexual Assault in York County and sentenced to five to ten years in prison. His conviction also obligated him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In October of 2016, Walker registered a home address in the 300 block of West Market Street, York. On December 15, 2016, the York City Police Department charged him with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender after he changed residences without updating his Megan’s Law information. Additionally, he stopped reporting to the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and was charged with absconding from their supervision.

On Wednesday at about 6 p.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker without incident in the 600 block of East Mason Avenue, York. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit.