York man sentenced to 141 months in prison for armed bank robbery

YORK, Pa.– A York man was sentenced to 141 months in prison for an armed bank robbery.

Derek Bowman, 33, was sentenced on February 15 for the armed robbery of a PNC Bank in York.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, Bowman entered the PNC Bank branch on E. Market St. with a sawed-off shotgun.

Bowman proceeded to point the gun at a bank employee and demanded money from her drawer. Bowman was able to get away with $3,000 as he fled the scene.

The next day, Bowman was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police, who found him to be in possession of money and heroin.

Now, Bowman is set to spend over 10 years in prison.