Car bomb kills 3-year-old in Turkey, wounds 15

A 3-year-old boy died and at least 15 other people were wounded when a car bomb exploded Friday evening in southeastern Turkey, state-run news agency Anadolu reported, citing a local leader.

Sanliurfa Gov. Gungor Azim Tuna told the news agency that a person parked the car near a housing complex in Viransehir for members of the judicial system and detonated the bomb with a remote device. The suspect is between 18 and 20 years old, the governor said. He did not give any other details.

The dead boy was the son of a court clerk, Tuna told Anadolu. The injured suffered minor wounds, he said.

In October 2015, Sanliurfa city was the site of the stabbing deaths of two Turkish activists. Members of ISIS or one of its affiliates likely committed the attacks, officials said.

Three months later, authorities arrested 21 people there suspected of plotting attacks in the country. Other terror-related arrests have been carried out in the city, which is the capital of the province and 30 miles from Syria.