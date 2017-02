× Central York knocks off New Oxford to win York-Adams crown

YORK COLLEGE – It’s not easy to beat a good team three times in one season. Central York was able to handle New Oxford for a third time this year to capture the York-Adams Girls Basketball Championship 65-50. Emma Saxton paced the Panthers with 25 points. They used an 18-2 run in the first half to take a lead they never relinquished.

FOX43’s coverage of the game can be seen here: