Dauphin County man flees traffic stop, gets arrested when he returns to the scene of the crime later that day

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A Dauphin County man is facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop only to get arrested by returning to the scene of the crime later that day.

Evan Brown, 27, of the 100 block of Azalea Drive, is facing charges of flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and other related charges.

On February 16 at 1:15 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4200 block of Williamsburg Drive. The driver of the vehicle being stopped drove into an unoccupied parking lot before fleeing on foot.

After identifying the driver as Brown, it was discovered that he was transporting a female passenger that had an active Protection from Abuse order against Brown, while also having an active arrest warrant out of Lancaster County.

At 9:30 p.m. that evening, it was reported that Brown had returned to the location. After a brief pursuit on foot, Brown was taken into custody.

He was taken to Dauphin County Prison and is awaiting on arraignment of his charges.