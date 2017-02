Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Pa. - The Fire and Ice Festival is going on now in Lititz, Lancaster County. The festival offers food, family activities and plenty of ice sculptures. Organizers say more than 40,000 people will attend the four day event. With so many more people in town businesses are anticipating a busy and successful weekend.

"It's busy to say the least. Fire and Ice is a great draw not just for us but for the entire town," said Brant Dunlap from Bulls Head Public House.