Flu season reaches peak in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced the flu season has reached epidemic levels, including in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we are in peak flu season and residents need to take the proper steps to prevent getting sick. Secretary of Health, Dr. Karen Murphy, says the flu shot is the best way to make sure you and others are protected.

The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months old gets the vaccination, especially those at high risk, including children, seniors, and pregnant women.

In addition, officials urge residents to take extra common sense steps to prevent illness such as washing your hands, avoid sneezing into your hands and stay home from school or work if you have the flu.

The PA Dept. of Health says there have been 51 flu related deaths across the state this year, including 2 in Lancaster County.

For more information, visit http://www.health.pa.gov.