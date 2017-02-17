× GIANT/MARTIN’S recall Amish Muenster cheese

CARLISLE, P. – Following a recall by MDS Foods, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Amish Muenster cheese due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following product is included in this recall:

Amish Muenster Cheese sold in the specialty cheese case with expiration dates of 03/28/2017; 05/13/2017 or 06/04/2017

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date. Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call MDS Foods at 1-330-879-9780 ext. 105. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Source: GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets