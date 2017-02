Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ten adults turned the impossible into inspirational on Friday at the Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Members from Baltimore Adaptive Sports and Recreation (BARS) took part in a day on the ski slopes. The program, in conjunction with the Penn State Hershey Medical rehabilitation department, put adults who have suffered traumatic injuries in their lives on adaptive skis and snowboards.

FOX43 reporter Matt Maisel introduces you to a few of the inspirational men and women.