Lanc-Leb Boys Championship Game, Lebanon Cedars vs. Lancaster Catholic Crusaders

NEFFSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY – It was a classic back and forth championship basketball game in the Lancaster-Lebanon Boys final. Top seed Lebanon was looking to claim league gold, but the Crusaders had other ideas. A tight first half led to a frantic finish. Big shots, tight defense, clutch foul shots on both sides made this a game that you want to relive. In the end, Lancaster Catholic’s Sean Landis finished the way he started with a bucketfrom his smooth right hand. That proved to be the winner as the Crusaders pulled the upset 49-47.

