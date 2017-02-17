Lanc-Leb Boys Championship Game, Lebanon Cedars vs. Lancaster Catholic Crusaders

NEFFSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY – It was a classic back and forth championship basketball game in the Lancaster-Lebanon Boys final.  Top seed Lebanon was looking to claim league gold, but the Crusaders had other ideas.  A tight first half led to a frantic finish.  Big shots, tight defense, clutch foul shots on both sides made this a game that you want to relive.  In the end,  Lancaster Catholic’s Sean Landis finished the way he started with a bucketfrom his smooth right hand.  That proved to be the winner as the Crusaders pulled the upset 49-47.

Here is Fox43’s coverage of the game: