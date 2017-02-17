× Lancaster judge orders ‘serial’ drunk driver to state prison for 4th DUI

A man who hit a parked car, leading to his fourth intoxicated driving conviction, asked Lancaster City police if he hurt anyone.

Dwight Padilla-Colon was recently sentenced to a 15-to-30-month prison sentence, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reported. A Lancaster County judge, who ordered his sentence, called the 29-year-old a “serial” intoxicated driver while being sentence on his latest DUI.

Padilla-Colon pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on a DUI-related suspended license, and related counts regarding to a April 17, 2016 crash in Lancaster City, the district attorney’s office reported. Police officers said Padilla-Colon struck a parked car on East Chestnut Street after he left a downtown bar.

While in a police cruiser, Padilla-Colon asked an officer, “Did I hurt anyone?”

Assistant District Attorney Erik Neiman arranged the plea agreement. City police Officer Christopher Kophamel filed charges.

Padilla-Colon’s history includes four DUIs since 2010 and several driving under suspension charges.