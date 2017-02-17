Lebanon County DA: Drug busts net eight arrests

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Eight people were arrested, Lebanon County authorities said Friday, as part of drug investigations that date back to December.

Arrested suspects were allegedly involved in being in possession of drugs, ranging from cocaine to heroin. The Lebanon County Task Force oversaw the following investigations.

Dec. 3, 2016

Jose Soto-Vega, 33, residing at 46 S. 8th St., Lebanon: He was found in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, $196, a black color ski mask, and blue latex gloves. He was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where he was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Criminal Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine and related offenses as well as Persons not to Possess and Firearms not to be carried without a License. He was processed, arraigned and ordered held on $125,000 bail in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility. After further investigation, Soto-Vega was found to possess a valid License to Carry Firearms Permit. That charge was withdrawn.

Joshua Lugo-Torres, 20, residing at 241 S. 9th St., Lebanon: Found in possession of an electronic incapacitation device. A car search turned up a knotted sandwich bag containing suspected cocaine, a digital scale, new drug packaging, used drug packaging and approximately 29 grams of marijuana packaged for street delivery. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and related offenses, Possession of Cocaine and related offenses, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Offensive Weapons for being in possession of the Electronic Incapacitation Device.

January 17

Bethany Keller, 22, 1223 Lehman St., Lebanon: Found to possess 10 bags of heroin, in the area of the 400 block of North 10th St. Keller was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

January 25

Christopher Michael Mumford, 34, 443 N. 12th St., Lebanon: Found in possession of five bags containing crack cocaine, four glassine baggies containing heroin, a sandwich bag containing new drug packaging, a .380 caliber bullet and $261. Transported to Lebanon County Central Booking Center, Mumford was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Crack Cocaine, and related charges. He was processed and arraigned before MDJ Kim Wolfe and ordered held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $150,000 and a state parole detainer.

Casey Lynn Sanders, 26, 443 N. 12th St., Lebanon: Found to have an outstanding warrant for a prior Possession with Intent to Deliver violation and was taken into custody. The task force reported that Sanders was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana on the street, and upon being searched at Central Booking was found to possess 3.5 grams of crack cocaine. Sanders was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and related charges and was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

January 26

The following individuals were found to possess approximately 33 grams of heroin packaged in bulk. The three subjects were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking Center where they were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and related charges. They were processed and arraigned before MDJ Kim Wolfe and ordered held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

Luis N. Montalvo-Ortiz, 41, 115 S. 8th St, Reading

Francisco Velzaquez-Santiago, 35, 109 Canal St. Lebanon

Miguel Rodriguez-Pagan, 44, 326 Paulison Ave., Passaic, NJ

Source: Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office