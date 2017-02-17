× Liquor stores open on President’s Day holiday

Harrisburg, Pa – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is reminding customers that hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open Monday, February 20, Presidents Day, as well as on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Columbus Day, and Veterans’ Day this year.

On Presidents Day, stores will observe their normal operating hours. Store locations and hours are available at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

Previously, state law had prohibited stores from opening on holidays. Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restrictions, opening the door to improved consumer convenience and customer service.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, and Tuesday, July 4, stores will be open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will also observe their normal operating hours on Columbus Day, Monday, October 9, and Veterans’ Day, both observed and actual, on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.