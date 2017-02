× Man found guilty of indecent assault of a child

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– A man was found guilty of indecent assault of a child, and will face sentencing in May.

Otis Thomas III was found guilty of Indecent Assault of a Child, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

These charges stem from 2013 and 2014 incidents that occured in the 1600 block of Buckingham Road.

Thomas is currently out on bail, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.