Milder Friday, then significant warming for the weekend

TURNING MILDER: After a cold start Friday morning, significant warming arrives through the weekend. Under mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures begin in the upper teens to middle 20s. Readings spike quickly after sunrise with plenty of sunshine. By the afternoon, expect lower to middle 40s. Wind are quiet, so wind chill factor is not much of a concern. There’s some passing clouds from time to time, but expect plenty of sunshine nonetheless. All is quiet for Friday evening plans with mostly clear skies. The overnight period isn’t as cold, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak.

WARM WEEKEND: The much anticipated warm up settles in for the weekend! After plenty of sun to start on Saturday, clouds increase through the afternoon as a wave passes by to the south of the region. Afternoon readings are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There’s some indication for an overnight showers, but Sunday is looking dry. Just expect partly sunny skies to start, with increasing sunshine during the afternoon as the wave passes nearby. Sunday’s numbers are even higher, and well above seasonable average high temperatures for this time of year. Readings in the 60s are more widespread. Highs are in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The mild pattern is expected to hold strong through next week. Monday is dry and sun filled. Though very mild, it’s not as warm. Highs fall back into the 50s. Tuesday sees increasing clouds, and temperatures remain in the 50s. Wednesday brings the chance for a few early morning showers, otherwise the rest of the day is partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are well into the 50s. The warm air remains in place Thursday. In fact, it could be the warmest day of this stretch. Readings are well above average, in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great weekend!