PA Senator: Libre’s Law, anti-animal cruelty legislation, gains support, momentum

Adams County state Sen. Richard Alloway informed a cadre of supports Friday that he’s still working to get Libre’s Law “across the finish line.”

Alloway reintroduced Senate Bill 298, which ups cruelty and neglect of animals. If violators are found guilty, they would face a third-degree felony.

The law would hold animal abusers accountable by making it easier to prosecute a person who knowingly mistreats, abuses or neglects an animal. It also adds a new classification for offenders who cause the death or serious bodily injury of an animal.

“We’ve had some success, but we haven’t got this across the finish line yet,” Alloway said.

He added that he has “talked to a number of state House of Representatives” about Libre’s Law, and a package of animal cruelty legislation, and they feel as though they have the votes.

“I’ve talked to a number of groups who are very interested in seeing Libre’s Law getting through,” Alloway said.