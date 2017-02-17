× Pa Turnpike opens summer job program for college students

HARRISBURG, Pa – Rep. Ron Marsico’s office has announced that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is looking to hire college students under its 2017 Summer Turnpike Program. Available positions will be toll, maintenance, clerical and engineering.

Toll collectors must be available to work any of the three shifts over a 24-hour period, including weekends and holidays. Employees will work a 40-hour week and will not receive benefits. The pay is $11.50 per hour for toll collectors and $11 per hour for other positions.

All eligible candidates must be at least 18 years of age and completed a secondary education program such as high school or GED at the time of hiring.

The program is limited to 16 weeks per employee and runs between May 1 and Sept. 30.

All applications MUST be submitted online at www.paturnpike.com. Copies of online applications should be sent to Marsico’s Harrisburg office by Wednesday, March 22.