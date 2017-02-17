× Penn State fraternity house manager arrested on multiple drug charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. – A member of the Penn State chapter of Beta Theta Pi fraternity is arrested on multiple drug charges. Braxton Robert Becker, 20, of Niskayuna, New York, was taken into custody Friday morning by State College Police. Becker’s arrest followed an under cover investigation that began with a tip from a Confidential Informant in November 2016.

That Informant disclosed that “Braxton” was selling large amounts of marijuana in the State College area. The CI also disclosed the purchase of marijuana on two occasions from “Braxton” and saw 5 to 10 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Police later positively identified “Braxton” as Braxton Becker, the man selling marijuana from the Beta Theta Pi house at 200 N. Burrowes Road.

Acting upon that information police began building a case. A series of controlled ‘buys’ of marijuana from Becker by the CI began in December 2016. The buys were interrupted on February 8, when Becker advised the CI that he didn’t want kids coming by the house after the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, a Beta Theta Pi pledge who died after a fall at the fraternity house. His death was ruled accidental. The last controlled buy was on February 16. Police then obtained a search warrant on Thursday, February 16th, for Becker’s second floor room at the fraternity. The search uncovered Marijuana, a vacuum sealer with vacuum seal bags, a digital scale and a large amount of cash.

Charges against Becker include with seven counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, three counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, cell phone, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following arraignment Friday morning, Becker was sent to Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, February 22.