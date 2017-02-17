× Penn State kicks off THON this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — THON is a student-run philanthropy, a 46-hour dance marathon, with the purpose of raising money, dedicated to changing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in pursuit of a cure.

Each year over 16,500 student volunteers participate in the year-long fundraising efforts to benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The first THON took place in 1973 and has since become one of the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, both in revenue and volunteer participation, according to the THON website.

In 2016 THON raised $9,770,332.32.

Throughout the night music, and live bands play. This year the well known funk and dance-rock band group, DNCE and Joe Jonas showed up to help kick off the event.

You can donate and watch a live stream of the event here.