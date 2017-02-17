× Police: Lancaster County man assaulted woman while she held 6-week-old baby

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster County man was arrested Thursday after police say he assaulted a woman while she was holding a six-week-old baby.

Taylor A. Penwell, 31, of Manheim, is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Auburn Drive in Penn Township Thursday evening for a report of an active domestic disturbance. Police say Penwell was involved in an argument with a woman over child custody issues when it turned physical.

According to police reports, Penwell punched a woman in the face and threw her to the ground–while she was holding a six-week-old baby.

Investigators say the baby had visible bruising and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment pf non-life threatening injuries. The woman also suffered minor injuries to her face.

Lancaster County Children and Youth is assisting police in the investigation.

Penwell was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 28.