× One dead after SUV hits York Township home

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County –A woman was killed after her vehicle slammed into a home in York County on Friday morning.

It happened along the 3300 block of Cape Horn Road in York Township around 8:15 a.m. Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash, according to York Area Regional Police. They were not hurt.

The unidentified female driver was thrown from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Cape Horn Road is closed in both directions from Lombard Road to East Prospect Street.