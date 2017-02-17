Poll: Should the Pentagon propose sending troops to Syria?

Posted 11:33 AM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, February 17, 2017
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (L) speaks with members of his delegation prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2017. NATO allies meet new US Defence Secretary James Mattis for the first time in Brussels seeking reassurance over President Donald Trump's commitment but bracing for military spending demands. / AFP / POOL / Virginia Mayo (Photo credit should read VIRGINIA MAYO/AFP/Getty Images)

Speculation that Pentagon officials could propose sending conventional ground combat troops to Syria is one of several ideas that could soon be presented to President Donald Trump.

If approved, it would put troops on the ground in Syria within weeks, CNN reported. That is unlike President Barack Obama’s policies, in which he placed only Special Operations forces there, which provided training and assistance to anti-ISIS opposition groups on the ground.

Obama’s administration never embraced the idea of ground combat troops, CNN reported, whereas, Trump’s administration may approach fighting ISIS differently.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who recently attended a counter-ISIS ministerial meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, is working on a counter-ISIS campaign in Iraq and Syria. Working alongside foreign ministers, the Department of Defense reported that all stakeholders involved at the NATO meeting agreed to meet again in the fall to discuss the state of the campaign. Additional adjustments based on the changing environment and other lessons learned will be addressed at that time, according to the defense department.

Sending American troops to Syria is just one of several ideas that may be presented to the President, officials said. Discussions are also underway on fundamentally changing how troops are deployed to Iraq. Current defense policy allows no more than 5,262 troops in Iraq, with 5,155 currently serving.

