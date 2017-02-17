× Psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana siezed from West York grow operation

WEST YORK BOROUGH, PA. — A West York man is accused of operating a drug growing operation in his garage. Police say David Gordon, 52, was growing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in the garage of his home on the 100 blk. N. Adams St. Initially called for a noise complaint around 9:47 p.m. on February 16th, responding officers found 12 marijuana plants, sprouting mushrooms, a large amount stored marijuana, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, lighting, fans and other growing equipment.

Gordon is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to Central Booking where he awaits arraignment.

Gordon was previously arrested in January of 2013 at the same residence for growing 20 marijuana plants. He plead guilty to Possession with Intent to Manufacturer or Deliver and received 12 months probation.