Spring-like temperatures arrive for the weekend!!

QUICKLY WARMING WEEKEND

Spring-like warmth heads our way for the weekend. You’ll be able to enjoy the outdoors, especially, since rain is expected. Highs climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase late day and overnight as a front pushes through. A few isolated showers may pop up in the very early morning hours Sunday. Because of the cloud cover, it’s a mild morning in the 40s. Clouds decrease and highs once again reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Winds are pleasant 5-10 mph out of the west.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures fall back for Monday into the lower and middle 50s. Still plenty of sunshine and dry weather for President’s Day. Few more clouds for Tuesday and again temperatures fall back a few more degrees to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. This is still well

above our average high of 40 degrees. A cold front swings through Wednesday and brings a few showers but not moisture is associated with the front. Mild temperatures continue in the 50s. We soar to the 60s Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A warm front gets hung up just south and west of us for Friday. This means a persistent east-southeast flow sets up keeping clouds around and temperatures back off to the middle and upper 50s.

Have a blessed day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist